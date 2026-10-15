Duane ‘Keffe’ Davis sentenced to 40 years for orchestrating murder of Tupac

30 years after the death of rap icon Tupac Shakur in 1996, Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life in a Nevada prison for orchestrating the killing, reported Variety. On Tuesday (local time), Davis appeared in a Nevada court for his sentencing in the case, when the judge handed him 20 years to life for first-degree murder and 20 years to life for a deadly weapon enhancement. Davis was facing a maximum of life in prison without parole. Prior to the judge's decision, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo pointed out a history of criminal activity and suggested that Davis "earned" the maximum sentence. "He's an eight-time felon sitting before you on this crime perpetrated upon these family members, these family members, brothers. And you have to ask yourself, for this crime, for this person, what sentence does he deserve? Whatever your decision is, ultimately, in my mind, he deserves the maximum possible sentence because he's earned it through his actions, his behaviour, and who he is as he stands here today," he said, as quoted by Variety.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Carli Kierny went on to address Davis.

"You don't get to take a man from his family, you don't get to take his very life, his whole future from him, and just walk away from it. Especially when that man is Tupac Shakur. The world never forgot about him and his death, and you are going to face justice," Kierny said, as quoted by People. Davis' defence attorney Michael Sanft further claimed that they would appeal the judge's decision, while Davis addressed the judge, asking for his "stuff back" that was taken from his home. (ANI)

Also Read: Netflix to Adapt Gary Paulsen's Beloved Survival Novel 'Hatchet' into Feature Film