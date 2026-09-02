Tupac Shakur Murder: Gang Leader Keffe D Found Guilty After Nearly 30 Years

Three decades after rapper Tupac Shakur's death, former gang boss Duane 'Keffe D' Davis has been found guilty of orchestrating the murder. Shakur was 25 when he was murdered at the height of his career. He was one of rap's most influential voices and sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Kaffe D whose real name is Duane Davis is a former gang leader who was convicted of orchestrating the September 1996 murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

The jury found Davis guilty of one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the rap superstar's death in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

Prosecutors had argued during the trial that although Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, did not fire the gun that killed Shakur, it was he who had ordered the shooting and supplied the weapon to his nephew Orlando Anderson, who murdered Shakur.

They told the court that Davis had planned the shooting as retaliation after Anderson was involved in a fight with Shakur and the rapper's crew in Las Vegas just hours before his murder.

With Davis's conviction, America's longest and most famous cold case comes to an end.

On Monday, the court declared its verdict; 63-year-old Davis, dressed in a black suit, stated he would appeal. Shakur's relatives who were present in the courtroom shed tears and hugged each other as the verdict was announced. (Agencies)

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