Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin Announce Pregnancy with Heartwarming Reveal

Actor-model couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin gave a major surprise to everyone after their arrival on the red carpet of Cannes this year. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child, with Barbara debuting her baby bump in style. Later they shared the news on social media as well.

While on the red carpet for the premiere of Parallel Tales, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin officially confirmed the pregnancy. Palvin showcased her bump in a stunning light blue gown featuring a flowing feather skirt, while Dylan looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo. (Agencies)

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