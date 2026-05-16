Entertainment

Actress Huma Qureshi Exudes Confidence in Sleek Black Outfit

Huma Qureshi made a bold appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a sharp all-black power suit at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala.
Huma Qureshi
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Huma Qureshi is back at the Cannes Film Festival, fully embracing her boss era. The actress chose a sharp black suit for her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The Toxic star made a striking return in sophisticated formal wear, donning an all-black power suit with sharp tailoring and commanding attention. She appeared at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala. Her outfit highlighted a structured double-breasted blazer with wide puffed shoulders, sleek folded lapels, and a deep plunging neckline, which added a bold touch to her whole appearance. She completed her look by carrying a leather handbag and a minimal heart-shaped diamond necklace along with earrings.

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria Steals the Spotlight on the Red Carpet

Huma Qureshi
Cannes Film Festival
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