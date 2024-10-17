ED Interrogates Bollywood Actress Tamannaah Bhatia In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Bollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia reached the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office in Guwahati at 1:25 PM for interrogation.
The actress was accompanied by her mother, who is currently waiting for her daughter.
As per reports, Tamannah arrived at the office in a commercial vehicle bearing registration number AS12BC6327.
She was summoned by the probe agency after it was alleged that she was involved in the promotion of an illegal online cricket advertisement.
Notably, the Maharashtra Branch of the ED had summoned her for questioning multiple times in the past.
However, the reason is still unclear as to why the ED has called her to Guwahati. Speculation suggests that it may be linked to the ongoing Maharashtra investigations.
