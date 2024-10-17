ED Interrogates Bollywood Actress Tamannaah Bhatia In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Bollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia reached the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office in Guwahati at 1:25 PM for interrogation.

The actress was accompanied by her mother, who is currently waiting for her daughter.

As per reports, Tamannah arrived at the office in a commercial vehicle bearing registration number AS12BC6327.

She was summoned by the probe agency after it was alleged that she was involved in the promotion of an illegal online cricket advertisement.