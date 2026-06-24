‘Eetha’ First Look: Shraddha Kapoor’s Striking Turn as Lavani Icon Vithabai Sets Stage for August 2026 Release

The makers of Eetha on Tuesday unveiled the official first-look posters of the biographical drama, offering a striking glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

The posters feature Kapoor in a traditional Nauvari saree, showcasing a dramatic transformation that has already generated significant buzz on social media. Fans praised the actor’s intense and regal appearance, calling it one of the most distinctive looks of her career.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Karishma Sharma and Utekar, Eetha is scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2026. The film’s music has been composed by acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul.

Excitement around the project has been building since a teaser was screened alongside Cocktail 2 in cinemas earlier this month. Though not officially released online, clips recorded by moviegoers quickly circulated on social media, sparking discussion about Kapoor’s powerful screen presence. One particularly talked-about scene showed her portraying a woman in labour, hinting at the emotional intensity of the film.

The first-look launch also drew praise from members of the film industry. Among them was Shraddha’s brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who lauded her dedication and transformation for the role. Also starring Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, Eetha chronicles the life and legacy of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most celebrated figures in Maharashtra’s folk performance traditions. The film’s first teaser is set to release later on June 23, with anticipation continuing to grow ahead of its theatrical release during the Raksha Bandhan weekend. (ANI)

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