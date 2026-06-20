Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika Deliver a Heartfelt Tale of Love, Friendship and Commitment!

4.5 stars

Backed by Maddock Films and producer Dinesh Vijan, Cocktail 2 is a heartfelt relationship drama directed by Homi Adajania. Unlike the youthful chaos of the original film, the sequel explores the complexities of long-term relationships, commitment, and self-discovery with maturity and emotional honesty.

The story

Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) have been together for years, but cracks have begun to emerge in their seemingly stable relationship. While Diya struggles with expectations surrounding marriage and commitment, Kunal remains attached to the past. Their lives take an unexpected turn during a trip to Sicily, where they meet Ally (Kriti Sanon), a free-spirited woman who challenges their perspectives on love and happiness.

As their bond deepens, the story evolves beyond a conventional love triangle, exploring friendship, emotional attachment, and the difficult choices people face in relationships.

Performances

Shahid Kapoor delivers a nuanced and mature performance as Kunal, capturing the character’s emotional conflicts with ease. Rashmika Mandanna brings warmth and authenticity to Diya, making her struggles relatable and believable. Kriti Sanon is outstanding as Ally, combining charm, confidence, and vulnerability to create one of the film’s strongest characters.

The chemistry among the three leads feels natural, adding depth to every emotional and dramatic moment.

Writing, dialogues and relationships

The film’s writing is one of its strongest assets. The relationships feel realistic and layered, while the dialogues are sharp, mature, and emotionally effective. Rather than relying on melodrama, the film focuses on honest conversations and relatable conflicts, keeping viewers invested in the characters and their choices.

Music and visuals

Pritam’s music complements the narrative beautifully, enhancing both romantic and emotional sequences. The songs blend naturally into the story without interrupting its flow.

Visually, Cocktail 2 is impressive. The picturesque landscapes of Sicily provide a stunning backdrop, while the cinematography and production design elevate the film’s overall appeal.

What could have worked better

Some emotional stretches in the second half feel slightly prolonged and could have been more concise. However, this is only a minor issue in an otherwise engaging narrative.

The verdict

Cocktail 2 is a well-crafted drama about love, friendship, and personal growth. Strong performances from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, combined with thoughtful writing, memorable music, and beautiful visuals, make it an emotionally satisfying watch. The film avoids easy answers and instead offers a realistic look at modern relationships, leaving a lasting impact long after it ends. (IANS)

Also Read: Madonna reveals unusual dating rules during her early days in New York City