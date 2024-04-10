Ektaa Kapoor continues Ramzan tradition, observes one-day ‘roza’ ahead of Eid

Ahead of Eid, Ekta Kapoor shared a social media post, expressing her wishes for everyone. The producer took to her Instagram account to drop a random video, where she can be seen in a car.

In the video, the producer mentioned sticking to her tradition of fasting for one day, as she does every year during Ramzan with the song ‘Shukran Allah’ playing in the background.

Ektaa wrote, “Kept my one roza like every year ... as the month of the holy Ramadan comes to an end I wish all those who fasted to get peace n love.” Apart from this, Ektaa also extended her wishes to her fans on Somvati Amavas, an important day in Hinduism.

She wrote, “Today is also SOMVATI AMAVAS, a day to give food n pray !!! Love n light to all (video unrelated).”

Meanwhile, Ektaa’s drama film ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is set to hit theatres on April 19.

Titled ‘LSD 2’ the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Recently, Ektaa unveiled the teaser of her film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’, commonly known as LSD 2, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Taking to her social media, Ektaa shared a note in which she talked about how ‘LSD2’ is a movie that gives her courage and fear in equal measure. “V few things. Shock me. But LSD2 is that piece. Of content that gives me courage n fear in. Equal measure therefore as we share d dark n dogma. Teaser of LSD2 we. wanna carry as much. Discretion. N Disclaimers !!! Tom 2 pm. This. is no promotional strategy just. Getting. people adjusted to the content. Before sharing,” she wrote. (ANI)

