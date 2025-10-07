Ektaa Kapoor issues public apology to actors after her recent bout in ads

Ektaa Kapoor issued a public apology to all the actors she has criticized over the years after her recent bout in advertisements.

The television and film producer uploaded a clip on the Stories section of her Instagram, saying, “After my recent bout of acting in the ads, I’d like to give a public apology to every actor I have said, ‘you’r performance was not up to the mark’. I am sincerely sorry.” In the recent past, Ektaa has appeared in a couple of advertisements for a wide variety of products. In one of the ads, she was seen claiming, “I gave the world K-drama,” hinting at the proud legacy of her iconic TV shows from “Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, to “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, to Kusum”, to “Pavitra Rishta”.

In another update, Netflix’s satirical comedy “Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery” was recently honoured as the ‘Best Hindi Film’ during the 71st National Film Awards.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer Ektaa, along with Monika Shergill from Netflix, graced the ceremony where the director was felicitated with the award and medal by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

With Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav playing crucial roles, “Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery” has created history by becoming the first Netflix Original to win a National Award. Sharing her experience, Ektaa said, “Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal’s win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji. This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today’s recognition makes the journey unforgettable.”

“Thank you to the jury and audience for embracing this story, and to Netflix, which took this story from the heartlands of India to a global audience. It inspires us to keep supporting bold, original storytelling,” she added. (IANS)

