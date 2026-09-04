Elliot Page Hasn’t Booked Major Role Since ‘The Odyssey’, Says Best Work Is Ahead

Actor Elliot Page has opened up about his career after starring in Christopher Nolan's much-awaited adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey', saying he has not received a flood of offers for major roles but believes he could deliver some of his "best work" now, People reported.

Speaking on the 'On Film... With Kevin McCarthy' podcast, Page, 39, said he would "really love to do ideally good work" when asked whether he had been receiving numerous calls following the film's release.

When host Kevin McCarthy asked if he was "getting a zillion calls after this movie," Page smiled and replied, "No, Kevin, I'm not. So, if someone wants to call me..."

Page then joked about the possibility of facing resistance in Hollywood, saying, "I know I get some pushback for being, Canadian? I don't know what it's about," according to People.

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, reunited with Nolan for 'The Odyssey'. Nolan had previously directed him in the 2010 sci-fi film 'Inception', years before Page's transition.

Reflecting on his experience while filming 'Inception', Page said he "had such a great time" working on the film but was "also personally really uncomfortable."

However, he said his experience on 'The Odyssey' was different and that he no longer has to deal with the same personal discomfort while acting.

"I don't have to deal with that when I'm acting," Page said. "I feel like I could maybe do some of my best work now."

Describing his return to a Nolan set, Page said filming 'The Odyssey' was cathartic and gave him a sense of closure.

"Walking onto a Chris set this time, versus [before], in the ways of, like, it being cathartic... When I wrapped on 'The Odyssey', I had a moment," he said, miming tears coming down his face. "There was a full-circle moment."

"Knowing yourself more and embodying yourself more, weirdly, lets you let go more," Page added. (ANI)

Also Read: Ariana Grande gets emotional during final ‘Eternal Sunshine’ show in London