Elon Musk features in new teaser of Nikhil Kamath’s upcoming podcast episode

A new teaser of Elon Musk’s appearance on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF is” podcast has sparked fresh excitement online, with Kamath releasing a second black-and-white clip that blends humour with deeper reflections from the Tesla and SpaceX chief. The video, posted on X, opens with a light moment as Kamath comments on Musk’s physique, saying he looks “bigger and bulkier” than expected.

Musk laughs it off before the conversation shifts to his long-running fascination with the letter ‘X’.

When Kamath asks why he likes the letter so much, Musk responds jokingly, “Sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me.”

The teaser then takes a pop-culture turn when Kamath asks which character from “The Matrix” Musk would want to be.

Musk replies, “Hopefully not Agent Smith? He’s my hero,” keeping the tone playful. Kamath shared the clip with the caption, “Here’s to delaying gratification.

“Here’s to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient,” hinting at the theme of the full conversation while offering few concrete details beyond its “coming soon” promise. The future belongs to the patient,” hinting at the broader themes of perseverance and long-term thinking that may feature in the full conversation. (IANS)

Also Read: John Abraham presents Oslo: A Tale Of Promise teaser at IFFI 2025, offers first look at animal-centred documentary