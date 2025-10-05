TESLA CEO Elon Musk continues to boycott Netflix

Elon Musk continues to slam Netflix for its content. The backlash began from an X post of Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele, who called right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, “a Nazi.” This led to a debate over Steele’s show, which has faced backlash for promoting pro-transgender content among children. From what started as a post, it has ended up as a backlash campaign across social media against the streaming giant. For over a week now, the TESLA CEO has been bashing the animated show and the streamer over promoting woke content. After cancelling his own subscription, he has continued to urge everyone to cancel their Netflix subscription by repeatedly sharing posts or re-sharing posts.

He wrote,“Freedom of speech should be respected, but this is PAID speech. Netflix is going out of their way and reaching into their wallet to push this.’’

Earlier this week, Musk wrote in a post,’ ‘This is not okay,” to the image reading, Netflix has a “transgender woke agenda.’’ He added, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Since Elon has started urging people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, several netizens have followed him and have been sharing screenshots as proof that they have cancelled their Netflix subscriptions. However, Netflix has not responded to this backlash yet.

Responding to a post from Libs of TikTok, which was claiming to be Netflix data about discrimination against White people: The post reads,’’@netflix appears to openly boasts about discriminating against White people. In their inclusion & diversity report, they celebrate that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years. Why doesn’t netflix hire based on qualifications instead of skin color??’’ Responding to the post, Musk wrote, “Cancel Netflix.”

The cancellation campaign against Netflix started after Steele criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's post mourning Kirk's death, calling him a "Nazi." Following Steele's controversial words, several TikTok users and other netizens began to bash him. Several people went on to share clips of Steele's animated show, which was cancelled in January 2023, accusing him of promoting transgender content.

