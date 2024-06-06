Elon Musk Prioritizes 'Porn-Free' Mode on Social Media Platform X Amid Policy Changes Allowing Adult Content

As social media platform X allowed users to post adult and graphic content earlier this week, its owner Elon Musk on Wednesday said he would ensure a ‘porn-free’ experience for those who do not want to watch such content. Musk-run social media platform has tweaked its policy to formally allow users to post adult and graphic content.

When an X user asked the billionaire if he is going to allow porn, “Would it be possible to have a function that allows us to use X without being exposed to it like a porn-free mode?”

Musk replied “This is top priority”, as policymakers all over the world continue to curb the spread of such content on social media.

Another user commented that Musk should “seriously provide transparent options for people” who do not want to see such ads in comment threads. “Just ban it all together,” an X user posted.

According to X, users should be able to create, distribute and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed. The new X rules also cover artificial intelligence (AI)-generated sexual videos and images. (IANS)

