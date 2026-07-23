Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Produce ‘Historically Accurate’ Odyssey Film by 2026

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has finally something to say about Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, a first since the Tom Holland and Matt Damon starrer epic opened in theatres.

In a social media post, Musk claimed that his AI tool Grok Imagine will make a “historically accurate” full-length film of ‘The Odyssey’ by the end of 2026.

”Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” the tweet read, posted alongside an AI-generated clip from the Nolan film.

Notably, the remark came months after Elon Musk criticised Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, over the casting of Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, according to Deadline.

Reacting to the casting on social media platform X, conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman.” Reacting to the post, Musk commented, “True.” (ANI)

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