Elon Musk Sparks Debate Over Lupita Nyong’o’s Role in ‘The Odyssey’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk has once again criticised Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’, this time over the casting of Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, according to Deadline.

The controversy began after Nolan confirmed that Nyong’o would portray Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the epic adaptation of Homer’s classic poem.

Reacting to the casting on social media platform X, conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman.” Walsh further described Nolan as “technically talented but a coward, “ as per the outlet. Musk responded to the post with a brief reply, writing, “True.” In another post, Musk replied to a user questioning why filmmakers “race swap white characters,” saying, “He wants the awards.” The remark appeared to suggest that Nolan’s casting choice was influenced by diversity and inclusion standards linked to awards eligibility.

This is not the first time Musk has criticised the casting. Earlier, when reports of Nyong’o’s role first surfaced, Musk had called the decision “an insult” to Homer’s description of Helen of Troy.

The remarks sparked criticism online and were also discussed on the talk show The View. Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg defended Nyong’o during the programme.

“I don’t know if you realize this, Lupita is also considered one of the world’s most beautiful women. So, I’m not sure what you’re trying to say,” Goldberg said. She further added, “I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people’s looks.” “Don’t bother to clown me, baby. I know what I look like,” Goldberg said. “There’s so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won’t do it. But know that I’m thinking it,” according to Deadline. The Odyssey is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026. The film is based on Homer’s epic poem chronicling Odysseus’ dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. (ANI)

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