‘Live From Mexico’: Dua Lipa Unveils New Concert Film and Album

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is turning her tour into a live album. The singer has announced ‘Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico)’, a live album and concert film that she recorded across three shows at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros. The film is slated to premiere on May 21 on her YouTube channel, while the live album will hit streaming services on May 22, reports ‘Variety’. Physical copies of the album are available for preorder and will ship on June 5. In the film’s trailer, Lipa addresses the crowd in an emotional moment.

Talking about the same, she said, “This tour has been the most beautiful and fulfilling experience of my career so far. You’ve built something bigger than a show. You’ve built a family and I feel that every single night”.

As per ‘Variety’, the singer captured the album and film while on her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour, which concluded with the Mexico City concerts in December 2025. At the shows, she duetted with Maná’s Fher Olvera on the band’s 1992 track ‘Oye Mi Amor’. She staged the staggering 92-date tour around ‘Radical Optimism’, her third album that released in May 2024, and touched down on five continents with over 1.75 million tickets sold. (IANS)

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