Emily Blunt slammed for her ‘money is not key to happiness’ advice

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release is just a day away, and it is already garnering attention for other reasons. After facing backlash for Asian stereotyping, now one of the cast from the film, Emily Blunt is under fire for her advice that money is not the key to finding happiness.

Emily Blunt, who had played an overworked assistant to a fashion magazine’s editor-in-chief, was asked about advice for those who are hating their jobs in an interaction with Betches. She replied, “Quit...no. Just find something that you deeply want to do. Even if you’re earning no money, as long as you love it, you’ll be happy.”

However, netizens have a difference of opinion and slammed her statement on social media platforms. One X user wrote, “Typical wealthy celeb response. I love Emily Blunt, but what world is she living in? Even if you are earning no money, you will be happy.” – I doubt that. Cost of living is constantly on the rise, and normal folk suffer – tone-deaf comments from celebs like this are ridiculous.” (Agencies)

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