'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt return after 20 years

Twenty years after 'The Devil Wears Prada' became a cultural touchstone, 20th Century Studios has released the first full trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', confirming the return of its iconic characters and setting the stage for a high-fashion showdown in a changing media landscape. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

The sequel brings back Meryl Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, now navigating the decline of print journalism.

The story positions Priestly at a critical moment, as she struggles to maintain relevance and financial stability in an industry facing rapid transformation. Adding tension to the narrative is Emily Blunt's return as Emily Charlton, Priestly's former assistant, who is now a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate.

Anne Hathaway also reprises her role as Andrea Sachs, the ambitious college graduate whose entry-level job at Runway defined the original film.

While details about Sachs' current role remain limited in the trailer, her presence reconnects the sequel to the emotional core of the 2006 hit, which followed her struggle to balance career ambition with personal relationships.

The original 'The Devil Wears Prada' was both a critical and commercial success, earning USD 326 million worldwide, as per Variety. (IANS)

Also Read: President Donald Trump slams 2026 Grammys, calls host Trevor Noah ‘total loser’