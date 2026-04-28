Aamir Khan Breaks Down in Tears at Son Junaid’s ‘Ek Din’ Event

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen tearing up at an event in the city on Sunday. The actor attended the special event for his upcoming production ‘Ek Din’, and seated beside his elder son Junaid Khan and his co-star Sai Pallavi.

As the performances unfolded, Aamir appeared visibly moved and was seen breaking down in tears. Elsewhere during the event, the actor also crooned the song from the film.

The actor also looked fit and leaner. At the event, the actor also praised the Ramayana star, calling her "the best actress we have in our country today", while also appreciating his son Junaid Khan in a lighter vein, jokingly adding that "Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai (Junaid has also done quite a good job)”.

‘Ek Din’ is a romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey, and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. (IANS)

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