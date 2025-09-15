Emmys 2025 Nominations: Here’s the full list

The 77th Emmy nominations are here, and the night that celebrates the biggest television shows and stars is almost here. Severance leads with 27 nominations. Read further to know the entire nomination list of this year's nominations

Sunday, September 14, at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will begin at 8 PM Eastern and will wrap up in about three hours. Nate Bargatze will host this year's ceremony, which will present 25 awards, including honors for the best drama, comedy limited series, and talk shows, as well as recognizing the best acting and writing awards. Severance is leading the nominations with 27 nominations, including the Best Drama Series, while The Penguin bagged 24 nominations, followed by The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 nominations. The Last of Us has earned 16, Andor and Hacks with 14 each, and Adolescence, The Bear, and The Pitt with 13 nominations in different categories. The nominations were filled with incredible talent and great acting ability. Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Severance

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Agencies)

