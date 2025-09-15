Emmys 2025 Nominations: Here’s the full list

The 77th Emmy nominations are here, and the night that celebrates the biggest television shows and stars is almost here. Severance leads with 27 nominations. Read further to know the entire nomination list of this year's nominations
Sunday, September 14, at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will begin at 8 PM Eastern and will wrap up in about three hours. Nate Bargatze will host this year's ceremony, which will present 25 awards, including honors for the best drama, comedy limited series, and talk shows, as well as recognizing the best acting and writing awards. Severance is leading the nominations with 27 nominations, including the Best Drama Series, while The Penguin bagged 24 nominations, followed by The Studio and The White Lotus with 23 nominations. The Last of Us has earned 16, Andor and Hacks with 14 each, and Adolescence, The Bear, and The Pitt with 13 nominations in different categories. The nominations were filled with incredible talent and great acting ability. Best Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Britt Lower - Severance
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Agencies)
