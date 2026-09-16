Emmys 2026: Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Harrison Ford’s Loss to Widow’s Bay’s Record 14 Wins

The 78th Emmy Awards night is over, and like always, we have a new batch of winners. But this also comes with snubs and surprises. This year, Hacks, the show that was up for a record 24 nominations for its fifth and final season, only went back home with two Emmy trophies, including Best Actress for Jean Smart, and this was well-deserved. With this, she also became the first woman to win the Best Actress Emmy for every season of a TV series. The other was a picture-editing prize during the Creative Arts Emmys. However, Widow's Bay's sweep win was a surprise.

However, the Game of Thrones fans were definitely disappointed after the Emmy Academy snubbed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. While it earned a lot of love from the fans, it went largely unrecognised for the award.

Snubbed - The Beef

The Beef season 2 was badly snubbed by the Television Academy in the lead actor award, as they snubbed actors like Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The show was not even able to clinch a single win in Supporting Actor and Actress, where it had both nominees.

Snubbed - Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is one of the legendary actors. But he still has to prove his talent to win an Emmy. After decades in the industry, he still hasn't won an Emmy, and this time he's been snubbed again. The actor, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking (Apple TV+), was again snubbed by the Emmy voters.

Surprise: Widow's Bay

Widow's Bay was the big winner of the night, winning 14 out of 19 nominations. While sweeping the major acting awards, it also won Outstanding Comedy Series, beating out competitors like Hacks, which went out with its fifth and final season.

Surprise : Kate O'Flynn

With 18 wins, Widow's Bay was one of the big winners of the night, and back-to-back in every category. While Hannah Einbinder was obviously one of the predicted winners for Hacks' final season, surprisingly, she was snubbed, and the shining trophy went to Kate O'Flynn.

Snubbed: Katherine LaNasa

What we can call one of the biggest shocking moments of the night when Allison Janney won for The Diplomat, beating Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt. Last year, she won the trophy, and this year, she was very much predicted to win the same.

Surprise : Sally Field

Sally Field was outstanding, but watching her win over Carey Mulligan was not something anyone predicted. For Netflix's movie, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Field won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. But she won, beating Mulligan for her fan-favourite performance in Beef. (Agencies)

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