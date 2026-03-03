‘I struggled for about 15 years’: Hollywood’s Harrison Ford receives Life Achievement honour at Actor Awards

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA's Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards, turning emotional as he spoke out his heart about acting, career, and more.

The 'Shrinking' star was presented with the prestigious honour by fellow actor and longtime friend Woody Harrelson, who quipped, "Harrison is a true Renaissance man, an iconic actor, a distinguished pilot and a master carpenter who built his own home. There's an indescribable energy he brings to everything he does and every moment he's on screen. And this is just a glimpse of that gritty, unforgettable magnetism," as quoted by Variety.

Harrison Ford, who is known for iconic roles in the 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises, was seen cracking up through Harrelson's remarks.

Visibly emotional, the actor took the stage following a standing ovation and a tribute video, which showcased his glorious screen career spanning six decades.

"I feel incredibly grateful for this kind attention. But to be clear, I also am quite humbled. That said, it is a little weird to be receiving a lifetime achievement award at the half point of my career. It's a little weird isn't it? I'm still a working actor!" he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Ford added, "I struggled for about 15 years, going from acting job, then carpentry and back to acting, until I finally got a part in a wildly successful film. None of this happened on my own," before crediting 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas and 'Indiana Jones' director Steven Spielberg.

"They were both incredibly persistent, who supported me at a time when I really needed it. I would not be here without them," he said, reported Variety.

Overwhelmed over the course of his speech, the actor added, "As actors, we get to live many lives. We get to explore ideas that affirm and elevate our shared experience. The stories we tell have a unique capacity to create moments of emotional connection. They bring us together... I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people. Lucky to have work that challenges me. Lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."

With this, Harrison Ford has become the 61st recipient of the Life Achievement Award. He was previously honoured with the Critics Choice Career Achievement Award and the Palme d'Or at Cannes. (ANI)

Also Read: Karan Aujla kicks off P-POP CULTURE India Tour with grand Delhi show