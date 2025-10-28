Emraan Hashmi Opens On His Viral Scene In The Bad***ds Of Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi broke the silence on the viral reponse to the memorable dialogue and scene based on his film career in the recently released OTT series ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

The Aryan Khan debut directorial ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood* has been creating quite a buzz in the entertainment industry for its portrayal of Bollywood in the series.

In one of the viral scenes, actor Raghav Juyal, who plays a die-hard fan of Hashmi, is seen singing Emraan’s popular song ‘Kaho Na Kaho’ and delivering a dialogue that praises the actor’s dominance in Bollywood.

“Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (Whole Bollywood at one side, Emraan Hashmi on another,)” read the dialogue.

Reacting to the overwhelming response from fans, Emraan said he is “happy” that audiences are now associating him with the viral dialogue instead of his former on-screen image.

While addressing the media at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film ‘Haq’, Emraan Hashmi said, “We knew that it (dialogue from Ba***ds of Bollywood) would go viral but never imagined that it would go viral in such a way. Lesson to be learned.”

“I think before this, fans used to either call me by name or they had a different image of mine which starts with S. Won’t say it here. Now, people remember that dialogue when they talk about me. So I have no complaints. I am happy,” said Emraan Hashmi.

The actor was referring to his long-standing “serial kisser” tag. Emraan Hashmi played the role of an actor and intimacy coach for the film Lakshya and Saheer Bamba in the series.

The series features an ensemble cast, including stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

As for Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film ‘Haq’, the movie is based on a true story from the 80s, focusing on the famous Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case. Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam take over the lead roles as Mohd Ahmed Khan and Shah Bano Begum, respectively, in a fierce legal courtroom drama. Directed by Suparn S Varma, ‘HAQ’ also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles. Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. It will hit theatres on November 7, 2025. (ANI)

