English singer Calum Scott to perform in Gurugram in January 2026

English singer Calum Scott is all set to pay a visit to India for a gig in Gurugram on January 23, 2026, at Huda Gymkhana.

Excited about the forthcoming show, Calum Scott in a press note said, "India has always held a truly special place in my heart. The love, warmth and incredible energy I felt from fans during my last visit was unforgettable and I'm beyond excited to be returning with The Avenoir Tour. This show promises to be an evening filled with music, emotion and genuine connection. I cannot wait to share those moments with all of you once again."

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, added, "Calum's performance as the opening act for Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert in 2024 was mesmerising, leaving the audience completely enthralled. Watching Calum Scott's evolution into one of the defining voices of our generation has been truly inspiring. With this India leg, we are excited to continue being part of his journey and proud to create an even bigger stage for his music, offering fans across the country the chance to experience his artistry first-hand."

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the tickets for Calum Scott's "The Avenoir Tour" in Gurugram will go live at 12 pm on October 30.

Scott rose to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2015, when Simon Cowell awarded him the golden buzzer for his heartfelt rendition of Robyn's Dancing On My Own, which later became a top 10 hit. (ANI)

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi wrap up ‘Mirzapur’ Varanasi schedule