Enrique Iglesias returns to Indian stage after 13 years, performs to star studded audience in Mumbai

All roads in Mumbai led to the MMRDA Grounds on Wednesday night as Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias took to the stage to perform some of his iconic hits, marking his grand return to India after 13 years. The global pop icon greeted thousands of fans with a warm "Namaste," winning hearts as he performed on Day 1 of his two-day concert series. Enrique performed to a packed audience, which also included some prominent names from Bollywood.

Enrique got the audience grooving and singing along to his classic hits. The Spanish singer could be seen warmly greeting the crowd with folded hands, drawing cheers from thousands of adoring fans.

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen enjoying aand grooving to Enrique’s music on Wednesday night. Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani and Pragya Jaiswal were seen at the concert along with TV stars like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Disha Parmar with her musician husband Rahul Vaidya. (Agencies)

Also Read: Is that silver on your sweet vegetarian? The fascinating history of Vark in India