Esha Gupta says ‘it’s not a pleasant situation’ as she remains stuck in UAE

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, the airspace was one of the first closures announced.

Due to the tensions, several flights were cancelled and suspended, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Among several Indian celebrities, actress Esha Gupta is also stuck in Abu Dhabi. Iran targeted several key locations in the UAE, including near locations in Dubai Airport and Burj Al Arab, in retaliatory missile attacks.

On Sunday, Esha took to her Instagram to share her thoughts as she is in a volatile situation. However, the actress hailed the UAE government for caring for people stranded at the airport.

