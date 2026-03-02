Return to senses: UAE warns Iran, asks it to behave responsibly with neighbours

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday advised Iran to “return to its senses” and deal with its neighbouring nations with reason and responsibility before the “circle of isolation and escalation widens”.

Anwar Gargash, senior diplomatic advisor to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stated that Iran’s attack against the Gulf states missed its target and has isolated Tehran at this critical moment.

Gargash stressed that Iran’s actions confirm the narrative of those who consider Iran as the “primary source of danger, and its missile program as a perpetual threat to instability.”

“Iran’s aggression against the Gulf states missed its target and isolated Iran at its critical moment. Your war is not with your neighbours, and through this escalation, you confirm the narrative of those who see Iran as the region’s primary source of danger, and its missile programme as a perpetual title for instability,” Anwar Gargash posted on X.

“Return to your senses, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours with reason and responsibility before the circle of isolation and escalation widens,” he added.

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Abu Dhabi has reported that its air defences intercepted Iranian missiles and drones over the UAE territory, with debris causing injuries to two people in Dubai.

In a statement shared on X, the Government of Dubai Media Office said: “Authorities confirmed that debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, resulting in two injuries. The injured have received the necessary medical care. Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations.” (IANS)

