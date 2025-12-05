‘Euphoria’ season 3 release date set for April

Season three of ‘Euphoria’, the HBO Max drama starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, is set to return in April, nearly four years after its second instalment, E! News reported.

HBO has announced that the third and final season of the hit teen drama ‘Euphoria’ will premiere in April 2026. HBO Max shared the update on Instagram, along with a new image of Zendaya as Rue—wearing her signature black Converse and smiling while seated in a pickup truck. The post was captioned, “Let’s ride.”

The series, created by Sam Levinson, will see the return of its central cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow. The upcoming season is set several years after the events of season two and will explore the characters’ lives as they enter adulthood, E! News reported.

Season three will also welcome new faces, including Grammy-winning singer Rosalia, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and actor Kadeem Hardison. Rosalia, who is making her major acting debut with the series, said she was thrilled to be part of a show she has admired for years. “Euphoria has been my favourite series of the last few years, and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much,” she shared on X earlier this year. (ANI)

