George Clooney asks Travis Kelce about acting plans post retirement

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently discussed life after football and his acting experiences on the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast. The NFL tight end, 36, appeared alongside Hollywood actor George Clooney to discuss his role in Happy Gilmore 2 and future acting plans, according to People.

On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, opened up about his time working with Adam Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore 2.

“Just the best, man. Adam, such a good dude, man,” he told George Clooney. “I was, I’m still forever thankful that he [allowed] me to be the waiter. But, honestly, looking back on it, if he woulda asked you [George], and you woulda been that waiter, goddamn, that I think the movie might have been 10 times better, man,” he said.

Clooney jokingly responded, “Dude, I play a great waiter. You have no idea,” after revealing he wasn’t called to appear in the golf comedy.

The Jay Kelly star then asked, “So wait. Is this gonna be, I know you’re not gonna retire, when you retire, is this — are you gonna go into some show business? Are you gonna act more?,” as quoted by People.

“Listen, as long as I’m getting asked by guys like Adam Sandler, you know, my heroes growing up, man, I’m gonna be there in a heartbeat, man,” Travis said. “I don’t know how much skill I have, but I’ll be the best teammate on set and have some fun with you, if you hire me. That’s for damn sure.”

Clooney replied, “That’s exciting, man. That’s gonna be fun,” as reported by People.

Travis Kelce played the role of a hotel waiter in the Happy Gilmore 2 sequel, released on Netflix in July. The movie follows Happy Gilmore returning to the world of golf to fund his daughter’s ballet lessons after initially retiring from the sport. (ANI)

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra expresses pride as Jonas Brothers celebrate 20 years