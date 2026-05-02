Evangeline Lilly Slams Disney Over Marvel Layoffs, Calls Treatment of Artists ‘Disgusting and Horrible’

Evangeline Lilly, best known for the role of Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has slammed the recent decision of Marvel layoffs taken by Disney, which includes the members of the studio’s visual development team. The Hollywood actress has called the decision “disgusting and horrible.”

Taking to her Instagram profile, the Marvel actress shared a video of hers in which she addressed the layoffs. Expressing her anger, she wrote in the caption, “Where are the laws that REMOVE all human art from the AI band?? Why do they get to steal our brilliance and use it to make executives rich while the artists responsible for feeding their robots go hungry?? Disgusting. California lawmakers...where are you?!”

She further wrote, “To the @marvelstudios artists who designed and brought to life the glory days of Marvel...I salute you. I was there. I know that you did. I know how passionately you worked round the clock to make magic happen. You are the magicians, no matter what the Wizards of our new Oz make it look like going forward. I will never forget.”

“@disney SHAME ON YOU for turning your back on the people who built the power you are now using to throw them away. Fans please share the love @andyparkart. Tell him how much his art has meant to you over the years. He was responsible for designing SO many years your face @marvelstudios characters. @producer.patrick Thank you for spreading the word. ‘Everybody please check out his full post (you can click through in my stories),” Evangeline concluded. (Agencies)

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