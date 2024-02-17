‘Evolution of women in action films is empowering’: Amy Jackson

She is all set to pack a punch at the bad guys with her portrayal of a headstrong cop in her next film ‘Crakk’. Amy Jackson said that the evolution of women in action films is inspiring as they are not just “relegated to glamour.

“The evolution of women in action films is empowering. It’s inspiring to see actresses now portraying strong, impactful roles rather than just being relegated to glamour,” Amy said. The actress, who made her debut in 2010 with the Tamil film ‘Madrasapattinam’ minced no words when she said that women want to be represented as an equal to male actors on screen.

“Women of all ages want to feel represented on screen and to be see an actress embodying a role rather than just popping up as eye candy is crucial to equality in cinema,” she added. In the upcoming film directed by Aditya Datt, Amy along with her co-stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi will be seen doing deadly stunts. How much is too much for an actor to invest in a role considering the risk involved?

“Navigating the delicate balance of extreme sports and stunts in a role is paramount. Prioritising safety and clear communication of limits are non-negotiable. However, collaborating with a seasoned professional like Vidyut Jamawal elevates the entire experience.” (IANS)

