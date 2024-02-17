Kiran Rao talks about her bond with Aamir Khan’s first wife, Reena Dutta

Kiran Rao is back with “Laapataa Ladies”, a social satire. The trailer of the movie has got good response from netizens. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been promoting the movie jointly all over India. The filmmaker is back as a director 12 years after the release of “Dhobi Ghat”. Kiran Rao shares a warm bond with Aamir Khan’s first wife Reena Dutta and daughter Ira Khan. Netizens always have some comments when they see Reena Dutta with Kiran Rao. The friendly equation between the two ladies has never ceased to amaze them. Kiran Rao spoke about it in an interview.

Kiran Rao has spoken in detail on her equation with Reena Dutta. She said cameras go crazy whenever they are seen together. She was quoted as saying, “Reena and I are like okay we’ll stand together and smile because we are friends. Coming to this juncture of being the modern family, I feel great.” She said she is supportive of being a poster girl for a modern, inclusive family. Kiran Rao said families need to be together like this more often. She said she did happily give tips on how to be friends with ex’s ex-wives. The filmmaker said that people can move on from marriages happily and continue as friends, family or co-parents. Even Ira Khan is very close to Kiran Rao. We saw how Kiran Rao sang at the sangeet party and dinner bash held for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in their destination wedding in Rajasthan.

Kiran Rao said that the whole family eats together every Monday. It seems all of them live in the same building. She said that there are other Bollywood couples too who are cordial even after separation. She said that Aamir Khan and she also work together. She said his family also belongs to him. She was quoted as saying, “So I guess that is unusual. But I am delighted that people are… people should take it positively. There is nothing but positivity when it comes to this space.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Rapper Kanye West creates bizarre AI model of wife Bianca Censori

Also Watch: