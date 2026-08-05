Excel Entertainment Drops ‘Do Numbari’ as Debut Track for ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’

Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled 'Do Numbari', the first song from the soundtrack of 'Mirzapur: The Movie', marking the beginning of the film's music campaign ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

The high-energy track is composed, written and sung by Haryanvi music sensation Dhanda Nyoliwala, who makes his official Bollywood music debut with the release.

The song also marks a significant milestone for Excel Entertainment as it becomes the first-ever release under Excel Music, the production house's newly launched in-house music label.

Known for his chart-topping Haryanvi tracks and distinctive musical style, Dhanda Nyoliwala makes his debut in Hindi cinema.

'Do Numbari' blends his trademark energy with the gritty and high-stakes world of 'Mirzapur', introducing audiences to the film's musical landscape ahead of its theatrical debut.

Announcing the release, the makers said, "Ahead of the theatrical release of one of the year's most anticipated films, Mirzapur: The Movie, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios today unveiled Do Numbari, the first song from the film's soundtrack album," in a press statement.

The statement further added, "Composed, written and sung by Dhanda Nyoliwala, one of the biggest names in the Haryanvi music industry, the high-energy track marks his much-awaited Bollywood debut and becomes the first-ever release under Excel Music, Excel Entertainment's newly launched music label."

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026. Before that, the makers are set to launch the official trailer on August 11, offering audiences their first extended glimpse into the cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed franchise. (ANI)

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