Mirzapur Movies Launches it’s New Music: ‘Do Numbari’

Guwahati: Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled 'Do Numbari', the first song from the soundtrack of Mirzapur: The Movie, officially kicking off the film's music campaign ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on 4th September.

The high-energy track has been composed, written and performed by Haryanvi music sensation Dhanda Nyoliwala, marking his official Bollywood music debut. The release also represents a significant milestone for Excel Entertainment, as it is the first song to be launched under Excel Music, the production house's newly established in-house music label.

Known for his chart-topping Haryanvi hits and distinctive musical style, Nyoliwala brings his signature energy to Do Numbari, which captures the gritty, action-packed world of Mirzapur while offering audiences a first taste of the film's soundtrack.

Based on the hugely popular Mirzapur franchise, the film revisits the universe introduced in the first season and reunites several iconic characters, including Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

The ensemble cast also features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi on 4th September, while the official trailer is set to premiere on 11th August, offering fans their first extended glimpse of the big-screen adaptation of the acclaimed crime drama franchise.