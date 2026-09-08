EXO-CBX legal row: Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin take agency dispute to Seoul court

South Korean-Chinese group EXO is grabbing headlines, but there's a twist to it. The sub-unit of the boy band named EXO-CBX consisting of members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have reportedly approached a Seoul court seeking to temporarily suspend their exclusive agreements with their agency, INB100. The latest move adds another chapter to the complicated dispute surrounding the trio's activities and financial settlements.

As per several Korean media outlets, EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have taken their latest dispute with their agency to court. The three singers, who form EXO's first sub-unit, EXO-CBX, have filed an application seeking to temporarily suspend the effect of their exclusive contracts with INB100. The case was heard at the Seoul Central District Court on September 7.

According to reports, the immediate issue involves settlement payments that the members say remain unpaid. Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin had previously informed the agency that they intended to terminate their exclusive agreements. After the termination was not accepted, the three artists turned to the court and sought an injunction that would suspend the contracts while the wider dispute is addressed.

The latest case is separate from, but connected to, the much longer dispute between EXO-CBX and their former agency SM Entertainment. Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin first publicly challenged SM in 2023, raising concerns over their contracts and financial transparency. The dispute later resulted in further legal proceedings concerning settlement payments and the terms of an agreement between the artists and SM. (Agencies)

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