Extremely humiliating and insulting: Shreya Ghoshal on singers lip-syncing at concerts

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the prolific singers in India for her versatility. From singing in Hindi to other regional languages, including Telugu, Kannada and more, Shreya Ghoshal has marked herself in the music industry. Recently, the singer opened up about the singers who lip-sync at concerts and called it lazy work for the stage performance.

In an interaction with Raj Shamani in his podcast, Shreya Ghoshal shared views about lip-syncing and stated, “That’s just a lazy act. Apne mehanat nahi kari (You haven’t put in the hard work). In my personal opinion, it’s not a good approach. I can’t discredit what the audience likes, but I have certain principles as an artist. I have a problem with any performance of mine being played publicly that I myself wouldn’t even be able to listen to.”

She further said, “For me, that is extremely humiliating and insulting. An artist should feel uncomfortable if a song or live performance of theirs is being played around that has already failed. You’ll always think, Why did I do that? Either you work hard on your craft because you’ve earned that crown or throne or don’t take it lightly thinking you’ve already achieved it. You have to work hard every single day.” (Agencies)

