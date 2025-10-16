‘F1’ Joseph Kosinski lauds Brad Pitt’s ‘natural talent’ for racing

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is naturally gifted with abilities of a racing driver, the director of his recent blockbuster ‘F1’ director has shared. The 61-year-old actor starred alongside Damson Idris in the hit sports drama film helmed by Joseph Kosinski earlier this year, reports ‘Female First UK”.

Joseph feels fortunate to have worked with such talented performers. He told ‘People’ magazine, “Luckily, Brad and Damson actually had a lot of natural talent, so we had a lot to work with. They were really, really good drivers, and you can see that when you see the film”.

Despite this, Joseph still felt anxious while shooting scenes on the F1 street circuit in Las Vegas. The filmmaker explained, “I would say Vegas was really where I was crossing my fingers because again, it was so cold and the tyres don’t have a lot of grip, and if he made one mistake, he’d be in the wall. It was by far the most dangerous thing we did. But (Brad) came through with flying colours, even though (his character) crashes in the film. On the shoot day, he was great”. As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘F1’ proved to be a big hit at the box-office, grossing more than $600 million worldwide. And Joseph has revealed that he’d jump at the opportunity to make a sequel.

The director said, “Based on the reception of the film, I would love to see what adventures Sonny Hayes is going on to next, and I think the audience would too. So we’re actually gonna start talking about that very soon, start kind of coming up with, ‘What could that next chapter of his story be?’”. Brad and Damson both worked with Sir Lewis Hamilton on F1, and the 34-year-old actor previously revealed that he relished learning from the former Formula One World Champion, who served as an executive producer on the film. (IANS)

Also Read: Pankaj Dheer of ‘Mahabharat’ fame passes away at 68