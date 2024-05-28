Fahadh Faasil Reveals he was Diagnosed with ADHD at 41

Noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, popularly nicknamed FaFaa, revealed that he was clinically diagnosed with ADHD- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, at the age of 41.

After dedicating Peace Valley Children’s Village in Kothamangalam on Sunday, the actor asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is a neurodevelopmental disorder. While it is commonly diagnosed in children, adults can also be affected by it. ADHD is characterized by symptoms of hyperactivity, inattention, impulsivity, and emotional dysregulation.

The “Aavesham” actor informed that he was clinically diagnosed with ADHD and asked whether it can be cured at the age of 41. The doctor told him, “It can easily be cured if it is diagnosed at a young age.”

His remarks were made amid the release of his new film “Aavesham”, which garnered immense praise from critics. Fahadh Faasil and Sinju Gopu’s artistic performances were lauded along with the direction, breathtaking cinematography, and excellent background score of the movie.

FaFaa has worked in numerous movies and has constantly delivered hits, including “Pushpa: The Rise”, “Kumbalangi Nights”, “Bangalore Days” and “Malayankunju.”

His upcoming movies include the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster movie Pushpa; Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and T J Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan (2024) starring legendary South Indian actor Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.