Faissal Khan says he has ‘proof’ of Aamir Khan’s affair with Jessica Hines

Faissal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan, has recently made some shocking claims about his family. He also claimed that Aamir Khan had an affair with Jessica Hines and had a child out of wedlock.

Over the past few days, Aamir Khan’s relationship with his brother Faissal Khan has been gaining a lot of limelight. The brother of “Sitaare Zameen Par” star, in a press conference, claimed that he has severed all ties with his family. He shared that he will be filing a petition soon and is legally separated from his family. He spoke at length about the family matters and alleged that his family declared him ‘mad’ when he refused to get married for the second time. Quite a few shocking claims he made against his family. Among all, he spoke about Aamir Khan’s alleged affair with UK-based Jessica Hines that made headlines. Once again, he has spoken about it and dared his brother to deny the affair.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal Khan spoke about a ‘slighty abusive’ letter that he wrote to his family when he was being pressurised for second marriage. Faissal Khan mentioned that he got very upset with his family pressuring him to get married to his auntie that he wrote a letter pointing out relationships of his family members. He spoke about three marriages of his sister Nikkhat and Aamir Khan’s divorce with Reena Dutta. “My sister Nikkhat had 3 marriages. Aamir went through a divorce with Reena. He had a child with Jessica Hines out of wedlock. And then was staying with Kiran Rao… I wanted to tell them to look at themselves first,” he said adding that nobody likes to know the truth. He claimed that the family did not like the letter and declared him ‘mad’.

Faissal Khan further shared that he saw Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s marriage going downhill and he was triggered by it. He also spoke about Jessica Hines and added that everybody is aware of Aamir Khan’s child out of wedlock. “Everyone knows that he has had a relationship with Jessica and he has a child. He can’t deny that. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything that I am saying… It’s not me who’s just fabricating,” he said. (Agencies)

