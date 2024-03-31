Assam: Restrictions imposed under section of 144 of Indian penal code in Cachar ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

SILCHAR: In anticipation of illegal activities like extortion of money, kidnapping of persons by miscreants using vehicles, the district magistrate of Cachar, Rohan Kumar Jha has issued prohibitory orders under section of 144 of Indian penal code on Friday.

These restrictions have been imposed to curve down election related violence for smooth conduct of parliamentary election on April 26 in Silchar constituency of Cachar district.

The order states that the use of tinted glass or black papering, curtains etc. has been banned. This order shall remain in force till further orders in the entire district of Cachar with immediate effect to prevent kidnapping, extortion and other illegal activities. Vehicles already fitted with tinted glass, papering or curtains have been instructed to remove them as soon as possible.

However, this directive will not be applied to government vehicles and vehicles of senior government officials bearing designation plates, stated a press release.

