Fans go in a frenzy as Shah Rukh Khan gets a shoutout on popular US show

Shah Rukh Khan is evidently the most famous name in Bollywood at the moment. Proving that yet again, Shah Rukh Khan’s name was mentioned in an American series titled “Interview With The Vampire season 2” as its lead actor gave a special mention to the superstar. A clip of the same scene in which the show’s lead actor says SRK’s name is now going viral.

The viral clip features Eric Bogosian’s character named Daniel Molloy making a joke, mentioning Shah Rukh Khan. He is heard saying, “I’m sorry, this is so weird. Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan, over here was playing you? Is there a panic room behind the stolen Rembrandt?” he is heard telling his butler in the presence of a character played by Assad Zaman.

Soon after the clip went viral, one user wrote, “One thing about daniel... hes gonna be messy ‘where did they send you you while shah rukh khan over here was playing you?’ ‘nah your love was in a BOX pondering a premeditated neck wound according to claudia’ lmaooooooooo.”

Another wrote, “AAAAH the new season of Interview with the Vampire is already so good! Shah Rukh Khan name drop had me CACKLING.”

Another fan wrote, “Armand is smirking because he can read Daniel’s thoughts and he knows he is dying to ask him this just to get that answer,” while one called it ‘absolutely insane”.

One fan posted on X, ‘’That SRK line was so good it had Armand fighting a laugh’’ while another wrote, ‘’The Shah Rukh Khan joke sent me.’’

Interview With The Vampire is as the name suggests stories about vampires. It explores the vampire romance between Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his mysterious creator, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has delivered three back-to-back hit films. He was last seen in Dunki which was released in December last year. He will next be seen in a cameo in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, Stardom. (Agencies)

