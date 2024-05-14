Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir insecure of Fawad Khan and other Pakistani artistes?, Host Nadia Khan makes shocking statement

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are the pioneers of Hindi cinema. There can be times where their respective films have not performed well or their career is going through a dull phase; however, no one can deny the fact that wherever Bollywood stands today, the three Khans had a significant role to play in it. In fact, the Khans also enjoy massive fan following across the world. While the three Khans have time and again shown their star power, Pakistani TV anchor Nadia Khan feels that Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman are insecure of Fawad Khan and other renowned Pakistani artistes.

Nadia Khan is a Pakistani TV presenter and influencer. She is known for often being vocal about her thoughts on various issues, due to which she sometimes faces the wrath of social media. Nadia, in one of her old interviews, stated that Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are insecure of Fawad Khan and other Pakistani artists. She states that they know the amount of talent Pakistani artists possess, and hence, the Bollywood Khans are insecure with the Pakistani artists. Well, let us tell you that Nadia has received severe criticism for her statement, with social media users calling her exceptionally delusional to make such a statement.

Talking about the Khans’ upcoming films, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s “King”, which also features his daughter, Suhana Khan. Salman Khan will soon start shooting for AR Murugadoss’ “Sikandar”, which also features Rashmika Mandanna. Aamir Khan recently announced that he will be making a sequel to his renowned film “Sarfarosh”. Talking about the Pakistani artists, the Indian court has lifted the ban which refrained Pakistani artists from working in India. It would be interesting to see if Fawad Khan and renowned Pakistani actors will once again enter Bollywood. (Agencies)

