Fans laud Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘professionalism’ as she heads to Cannes with arm in a sling

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at the Cannes red carpet, was seen entering the airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, wearing an arm sling, as they headed to attend the 77th edition of the prestigious event at the French Riviera. Fans quickly noticed the injury and lauded her professionalism.

This year, the theme of the event, which began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25, is “Many Ways To Be An Icon”.

Aishwarya will be seen strutting the red carpet on May 16 and May 17 for the beauty brand L’Oréal Paris to celebrate its 27th year, along with actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Fans on social media have expressed their concern over the injury sustained by Aishwarya, who was the first Indian female actor to serve as a Cannes jury member.

One fan praised her commitment to work despite the injury, writing, “And she’s on her way to Cannes with a broken hand. No one is as professional as her! Can’t wait for more.”

Another fan wished her a speedy recovery, saying, “Speedy recovery, queen. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai.” A fan showed concern and questioned if she was “fine and well”.

Other comments included, “OMG she will walk Cannes with injured hands,” and, “Can’t wait to see her at Cannes. Love her so much.”

At the airport, Aishwarya chose a casual look, wearing a blue overcoat paired with a black ensemble, while Aaradhya sported black joggers and a white sweatshirt.

Despite being asked about her injury by the shutterbugs, the ‘Fanney Khan’ star remained quiet but responded with a “thank you” when the paparazzi wished her to “take care” as she was stepping into the airport. (Agencies)

