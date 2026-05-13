Fans question Aishwarya Rai’s absence from Cannes promo

For many Indians, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been a regular name at the prestigious film festival for decades. Ash has been attending the film festival as a global brand ambassador of beauty brand L’Oreal Paris since 2004. Naturally, fans are eagerly waiting to see her slay on the red carpet yet again this year. But a video shared by the brand on social media has left everyone confused and concerned about Ash’s appearance at the festival this year.

The said video was posted on Sunday on the brand’s official Instagram page, and featured the Martinez hotel in Cannes. Posters of female actors from across the globe, who are associated with the brand, were unfurled from atop the terrace. Indian film star Alia Bhatt was also one among them. However, Aishwarya is nowhere to be seen.

Fans of Aishwarya spotted her missing and got curious. One wrote, “@lorealparis Everyone in the comments are asking for @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb where is her poster? New faces may come but you Cant Replace the OG Aishwarya Even you know her Worth!” Another wrote, “@lorealparis Where is Aishwarya’s poster?” One more comment read, “Where is Queen of Cannes @aishwaryarai bachchan_arb What happened @lorealparis did you forget the way she raised your brand in India.” Reports have claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be attending the festival this year as well, along with a host of other stars from India, which includes Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. It remains to be seen whether Ash appears as the face of the beauty brand this year as well or in some other capacity. (Agencies)

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