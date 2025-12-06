Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up on career decisions at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan impressed the audience with her graceful presence at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025. She candidly spoke about the choices she has made throughout her long-standing career, noting that “insecurity has never been the driving force” behind them.

Rai Bachchan, who began her film career with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Iruvar’ after winning Miss World 1994, said she has always approached her projects with clarity and conviction rather than fear of judgment.

“I don’t get insecure. That’s a real aspect of who I am,” Aishwarya said during a conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025. “Insecurity has never been the driving force, which a lot of voices around can try and get into your head and sometimes propel choices. That is something that has never been me. That’s clarity in all my career choices, unknowingly but now in retrospect, I display from the beginning”, she added, as quoted by Gulf News.

Aishwarya also revisited her decision to take on Rituparno Ghosh’s ‘Chokher Bali’ after the grandeur of ‘Devdas’, despite expectations of another large-scale project. “I did Choker Bali after reaching a crescendo with Devdas with Ritupurno Ghosh. I was like, wow, what a beautiful story. That’s the movie I want to do...”

Rai Bachchan said her approach also extends to social media, where she maintains a minimal and deliberate presence. Reflecting on her limited online activity, she said, “So evidently, to those who have visited my one and only social media engagement platform, it’s almost been quite shy, like and basic... I’m quite a quiet rebel there. And I was like, no, I’m certainly not going to follow the expected... I kind of wanted to set an example, but make a statement of telling people to liberate yourself from fooling yourself into believing that this is what you need to feel validated,” as per the outlet. (ANI)

