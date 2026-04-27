Farah Khan shares throwback picture with Michael Jackson, roots for his biopic

Director-choreographer Farah Khan is rooting for the Michael Jackson biopic. The director-choreographer took to her Instagram recently, and shared a throwback picture with the King of Pop.

The picture seems to be from 1996 when Michael performed in Mumbai. She also penned a long note in the caption as she called the critics, a moron as she urged her followers to watch ‘Michael’.

She wrote, “Point to be noted.. Critics r morons in every country! Go Watch MICHAEL!! N sm1 pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year (sic)”.

‘Michael’ is being panned by critics for not doing justice to the pop legend. The film explores the extraordinary life, career, and controversies surrounding the King of Pop. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, and traces Michael Jackson’s rise from a child performer in The Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

The film reportedly focuses on his artistic brilliance, groundbreaking performances, and cultural impact, while also touching on the intense media scrutiny he faced throughout his life. Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the legendary singer, adding a family connection to the role. Fans expect the film to recreate iconic performances, including moments from albums like ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’. The film stars Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. (IANS)

Also Read: “Michael” review: Jaafar Jackson shines as MJ, but a sanitised script dulls the biopic’s impact