“Michael” review: Jaafar Jackson shines as MJ, but a sanitised script dulls the biopic’s impact

Overview

To truly understand the hysteria that once surrounded Michael Jackson, one had to live through his era. His biopic Michael, released nearly two decades after his death, attempts to chronicle the life of the King of Pop—an artist as celebrated as he was controversial. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson in his acting debut, the film offers a largely sanitised and one-dimensional portrayal, likely influenced by the involvement of Jackson’s family and close aides.

Plot

The film opens in Gary, Indiana, where a young Michael (Juliano Krude Valdi) rehearses with his brothers as part of the Jackson 5 under the strict supervision of their father, Joe Jackson (Colman Domingo). Joe’s relentless ambition drives the group toward success, often at the cost of a normal childhood for his sons. As Michael grows older, his exceptional talent becomes undeniable, eventually leading him to break away as a solo artist. The narrative then follows his rise through the 1970s, the unprecedented success of Thriller, and his comeback after a near-fatal accident during the 1984 Victory Tour.

What works

For fans, the film delivers a wave of nostalgia. Iconic tracks are woven throughout, and moments like the making of Thriller and Michael’s push to gain airplay on MTV stand out. Jaafar Jackson is the film’s biggest strength—he convincingly captures his uncle’s voice, dance style, and stage presence, making performance sequences feel vibrant and authentic. These scenes, especially on a big screen, recreate the thrill of a live concert.

Child actor Juliano Krude Valdi also shines, particularly in emotionally charged scenes depicting Michael’s difficult relationship with his father. His performance adds emotional weight to the early portions of the story.

What doesn’t work

Despite strong performances, the film falters in its writing and pacing. The initial stretch feels slow and overly focused on the Jackson 5’s beginnings, while the latter half rushes through key milestones without sufficient depth. The storytelling lacks cohesion, making the narrative feel uneven and incomplete.

The missing complexity

The most significant drawback is the film’s complete avoidance of the controversies that shaped much of Michael Jackson’s later life. Neverland is portrayed as a magical haven, and Michael is depicted as a compassionate figure devoted to children. However, the film sidesteps the allegations that complicated his legacy, resulting in an overly polished and simplistic narrative. This absence of nuance prevents the film from capturing the full complexity of its subject.

Final verdict

Ultimately, Michael feels more like a tribute than a balanced biopic. It paints Joe Jackson as the central antagonist while leaving many other aspects of Michael’s life unexplored. The film struggles to convey why he became a global phenomenon or why his influence was so profound.

While it may appeal to fans for its music and Jaafar Jackson’s performance, it doesn’t leave a lasting impression. The hinted sequel offers hope for a deeper, more honest exploration of the man behind the legend. (Agencies)

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