Farhan Akhtar celebrates 25 years of his directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut ''Dil Chahta Hai' completed 25 years on Monday. Sharing film's poster on Instagram, Farhan wrote, "Can't believe it's been 25 years.. Akash, Sameer and Sid don't look like they've aged a day!!!! Heart filled with gratitude to you, the audience, for keeping it alive and still relevant. Big hug."

'Dil Chahta Ha', written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. It was released in 2001.

The Bollywood comedy-drama was praised for its compelling storyline, strong performances, and memorable music. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Primarily shot in urban locations across Australia and Mumbai, the film resonated more with urban audiences than rural ones. It explores the journey of three best friends as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of life after graduation. (ANI)

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