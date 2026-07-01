Ikka trailer: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's courtroom drama turns into a test of family, truth and conviction

The trailer of Ikka was unveiled by the makers much to the excitement of the fans. Starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, the upcoming film showcases a glimpse of a courtroom scenario, with a situation leading to emotional conflict and family drama.

The 2 minute, 27 second trailer introduces Arjun Mehta (played by Sunny Deol), a renowned lawyer, but a high profile murder case forces him to defend Shauryamann Gaur (played by Akshaye Khanna), a complex personality with darker shades, with both complete opposites. While Tillotama plays a public prosecutor, who is pinned against Arjun in her persuit of justice for the murder victim.

Dia Mirza plays Avantika, Arjun's wife, who is shown trying to protect her family as the case begins to affect their lives. But, one dialogue ends the trailer in a courtroom exchange, Akshaye Khanna telling Sunny Deol, "Vaah Ikka, itnaa kuchh karne ke baad bhii duniya tujhe Ram maanti hai aur mujhe Raavan (Woah Ikka, inspite of all this world views you as Ram and me as Raavan)."

Packed with tense courtroom confrontations, emotionally charged moments, and shifting loyalties, the trailer teases a story where every character is forced to confront difficult choices and their consequences.

Netizens reacted soon after the trailer was released, and one user wrote, "Taara singh and Rehman Dakait in a parallel universe." Another user wrote, "Akshay Khanna in a negative role...damn killer...he is again going to kill it with his voice and acting." "Powerhouse & Dearly Combo Reuniting After 29 Years (Border) Sunny Paaji × Akshaye Khanna", wrote the third user. (Agencies)

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