Fashion world in frenzy over Supermodel Kendall Jenner’s stunning red runway look at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made a sensational return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week, captivating the audience with a stunning red gown that was a feast for the eyes.

During the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris - Walk Your Worth Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show on Monday night, Jenner walked the ramp in a floor-length crimson dress featuring an asymmetric mock neck and a daring cutout that exposed part of her arm and midsection.

The gown’s unique design didn’t just wow onlookers; it also showcased an intricate wave pattern that highlighted her silhouette, drawing attention to her figure while maintaining an elegant flair.

Below the corset, a sheer layer of fabric added a touch of allure, while a gracefully draped section of the skirt trailed behind her as she walked.

To complement the fiery ensemble, Jenner opted for red strappy sandals and a vibrant cherry-coloured lip, perfectly coordinated with her outfit.

Her new blonde hair, introduced earlier this month, added an unexpected twist to her look, providing a striking contrast to the bold red tones.

The applause didn’t stop at the runway, though!

Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, couldn’t contain her pride, taking to Instagram to share her admiration.

“You were breathtaking Kenny and everyone looked absolutely beautiful!” she exclaimed, celebrating her daughter’s triumphant return.

Kendall’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, chimed in with her own enthusiasm, commenting, “Damn she really is so so so breathtaking.”

As the buzz continues around Kendall’s stunning appearance, it’s clear that she has once again solidified her status as a fashion icon, leaving fans and family alike in awe of the “lady in red.” (ANI)

